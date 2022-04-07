Prison Guard From LI Accused Of Accepting $10K In Bribes, Having Romantic Relations With Inmate

A Rikers Island prison guard from Long Island has been charged in a larger bribery conspiracy case that includes taking bribes.

Krystle Burrell, age 35, of Lawrence, was one of six people charged on Tuesday, April 6, with taking bribes to smuggle cell phones and other items to prisoners who are allegedly Bloods gang members, said the US Attorney's Office.

Burrell is accused of accepting bribes in the amount of $9,780 in exchange for smuggling at least two cell phones to her inmate "lover" Terrae Hinds in the summer of 2021, the office said.

By taking the bribes, Burrell was facilitating Hinds' smuggling business at the Anna M. Kross Center, one of the jails on Rikers Island, the US attorney's office said.

The charging document said in a recorded call between the two they discussed having had a sexual relationship at Rikers.

“The defendants, public servants on the City’s payroll, allegedly smuggled contraband, including cell phones and drugs, to incarcerated gang members at Rikers Island,” said US Attorney Breon Peace.

Burrell was charged and released. She faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

