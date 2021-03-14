Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice
Popular Clam Bar In Business 40 Years Set To Open For Season On Long Island

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
It's almost time for a lobster roll.
It's almost time for a lobster roll. Photo Credit: The Clam Bar

It's almost time for sun and sand, and a popular Long Island clam bar-restaurant is getting a jump on things.

The Clam Bar at Napeague, 2025 Montauk Highway, Amagansett, has announced they will open for the 2021 season on Friday, March 26.

The classic seaside snack bar is celebrating 40 years of business. 

The Hamptons staple is serving up its popular seafood, and more, Friday through Sunday beginning at 11:30 a.m. 

Takeout and table service will be available, and the counter will be used for takeout only. 

The restaurant will be open seven days after Easter weekend. 

As of now the restaurant is operating weather permitting, call to confirm hours before your visit. 

Menu highlights include:

  • Tuna bits
  • New England clam chowder
  • Manhattan clam chowder
  • Clams on the half shell
  • Montauk pearl oysters
  • Lobster salad roll
  • Fish & Chips
  • Local steamers
  • Lobster BLT

Takeout orders can be placed online by visiting www.clambarhamptons.com or by calling the restaurant directly at 631-267-6348. 

