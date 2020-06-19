Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Photos Released Of Duo At Large After Armed Robbery At Long Island CVS

Zak Failla
The first suspect. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
The second suspect. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
CVS on Montauk Highway in West Islip. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Photos have been released of two men who are on the loose after an early morning armed robbery at a Long Island pharmacy, police said.

Detectives from the Suffolk County Major Case Unit are currently investigating an alleged armed robbery at 4:10 a.m. at CVS on Montauk Highway in West Islip on Thursday, June 18.

Police said that two men entered CVS, with one man brandishing a handgun, with the other stealing prescription medication before fleeing the pharmacy.

There were no injuries reported during the robbery.

Investigators described the two suspects as being African American, in their early 20s, who were wearing face coverings and dark clothing at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information on the robbery has been asked to contact the Major Case Unit by calling (631) 852-6553 or Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

