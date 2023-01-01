Missing Long Beach Woman Found

Update:

A Long Island woman who went missing has been found.

Blair Paton, age 32, of Long Beach, was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 6 p.m. on 101st Avenue and 126th Street in Jamaica, Queens. Her disappearance was reported to police on Saturday, Dec. 31.

On Sunday afternoon, Jan. 1, Nassau County Police announced she's been located.

Original report:

A 32-year-old woman has gone missing on Long Island and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating her.

According to Nassau County Police detectives, Blair Paton, of Long Beach, was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 6 p.m. on 101st Avenue and 126th Street in Jamaica, Queens. Her disappearance was reported to police on Saturday, Dec. 31.

She is described as being 5-foot-4, 130 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a long tan coat. She has no known possible destinations.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding Debra’s whereabouts to call Missing Persons Squad at (516) 573-7347 or 911.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.