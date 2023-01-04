Man Steals Range Rover With Dog Inside As Woman Pumps Gas In Mineola

Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole a 2020 white Range Rover as the owner stood on the passenger side pumping gas on Long Island.

The incident took place in Mineola around 2:45 p.m., Monday, Jan. 2, at the BP gas station located at 91 West Jericho Turnpike.

According to Nassau County Police detectives, a 60-year-old woman was standing outside her vehicle at the gas pumps, on the passenger side when a man walked up, entered the driver's side door, and drove away onto the Jericho Turnpike.

Inside the vehicle was a handbag that contained assorted credit cards and the woman's 1-year-old small white Cavachon Bichon dog, police said.

A short time later, in the area of the Jericho Turnpike and Mineola Boulevard, the man attempted to throw the dog out of the vehicle but the collar got caught and the dog was dragged along the roadway. The dog was eventually able to free itself as the vehicle continued westbound on Jericho Turnpike, police added.

A passerby was able to render aid to the dog and called 911. The dog was transported with police to a nearby veterinary hospital and was treated for serious injuries.

The Range Rover was later located parked in front of 500 North Walnut St., in East Orange, New Jersey, police said.

The suspect is described as having a thin build, wearing gray sweatpants, a black hooded sweatshirt, white/black/gray sneakers, black gloves, and a black ski mask.

Detectives request anyone with information to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All callers will remain anonymous.

