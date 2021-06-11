Contact Us
Long Island Woman Accused Of Abandoning Dog

A Long Island woman is facing charges for allegedly abusing her dog, according to the SPCA.
A Long Island woman is facing charges for allegedly abusing and abandoning a 1-year-old dog, according to SPCA officials.

Kings Park resident Alana Piotrowski, 23, was arrested this week and charged with misdemeanor counts of animal abandonment, making a false statement, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle after leaving behind her dog on the side of the road.

Roy Gross, Chief of the Suffolk County SPCA said that on Monday, June 7, the SPCA was contacted by Smithtown Animal Control regarding a 1-year-old pit bull that had been discovered abandoned on Hilden Street in Kings Park.

It is alleged that Piotrowski stopped her car, released the dog on a public road and drove off. The subsequent investigation into the dog led to her arrest, Gross said.

Piotrowski is scheduled to be arraigned in First District Court in Central Islip on Friday, June 25. Gross said that anyone who witnesses any incidents of animal cruelty or neglect can contact the Suffolk County SPCA at (631) 382-7722.

