Long Island Man Charged In MS-13 Killing At Local Park

A Long Island man charged in the MS-13 gang killing of a 19-year-old teen has been pleaded not guilty to the crime.

Tulio Ayala, age 42, of Central Islip, made the plead on Wednesday, April 14, a day after he was arrested by Nassau County Police on murder and conspiracy charges for the killing in a Freeport park.

According to Nassau County Police, Alya was arrested and charged on Tuesday, April 13, with the murder of 19-year-old Daniel Garcia-Carbajal, 19, of Freeport.

Garcia-Carbajal's body was taken to Cow Meadow Park before shooting him once in the head, said the Nassau County Police.

During the arraignment, Jared Rosenblatt, Homicide Bureau chief of the Nassau district attorney’s office, said that Ayala and other MS-13 members lured Garcia-Carbajal to the park before shooting him once in the head.

According to prosecutors, the teen was lured to park with at least one other person under the age of 16.

Ayala is being held without bail.

