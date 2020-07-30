It's Shark Week On Long Island: Patrols Ramped Up After Rash Of Sightings

“Shark Week” has come early on Long Island, forcing officials to shut down some beaches and increase patrols after several sightings.

There have been multiple shark sightings off Long Island beaches this week, prompting some waters to be temporarily shut off to swimmers and for extra safety patrols in the area.

Hempstead announced that they were starting a “Shark Patrol” that consists of jet-ski and team of lifeguards on a Bay Constable boat to monitor the waters due to the uptick in sightings.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran also said that there will be additional aerial and marine patrols after at least six sharks were spotted in the past few days.“

"Following two days of shark sightings along the south shore of Nassau County, we’re going to enhance helicopter patrols along our coasts to keep an eye out for anything potentially lurking under the water,” she said at a press briefing at Nickerson Beach on Wednesday.

Curran said that two police helicopters will be tasked with scanning Nassau County shorelines, and that the Marine patrols will also be increased near the coast.

“The enhanced patrols will use active helicopters to scan the water for movement,” she added. “If anything is spotted coming too close to shore or displaying erratic behavior, our pilot will get the information to all area beaches and lifeguards, no matter the jurisdiction.”

In the event of a shark sighting, police officers will notify beaches first and then other vessels over the radio to make sure everyone is aware of the potential danger.

As a precaution, some beaches in Nassau County have also been restricted for swimmers who are only allowed waist-high in the water.

Hempstead Town Supervisor Donald Clavin Jr. said that during the latest shark sighting it was in approximately chest-deep water.

“The lifeguards were able to calm some of the nervous residents and get them out of the water safely," he said at a press conference after Wednesday’s sighting. "Our understanding is from Point Lookout all the way down to Long Beach right now the beaches are closed to swimming.

“These are incredibly dangerous creatures,” Clavin continued. “They are even more dangerous to swimmers on the South Shore. These predators like shallow water and coastline where swimmers are.”

