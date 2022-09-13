Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: County Elections Commissioner In NY Committed Voter Fraud, Feds Say
News

ID Released For Seaford Man Found Floating In Water At Jones Beach

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Police released the identity of a 58-year-old man whose body was found floating in the water at Jones Beach.
Police released the identity of a 58-year-old man whose body was found floating in the water at Jones Beach. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Image by S. Hermann &amp; F. Richter

Police released the identity of a 58-year-old man whose body was found floating in the water at Jones Beach over the weekend.

Nassau County resident Marino Prodan, of Seaford, was identified as the man whose body was located at the west end of the beach in Wantagh at about 6:20 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, the Nassau County Police Department announced on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

When officers arrived and recovered Prodan's body from the water, he was unconscious and was not breathing, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, NCPD said.

NCPD previously reported that a 25-foot boat, which belonged to Prodan, was recovered three-quarters of a mile east of Prodan's body. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.