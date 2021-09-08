Contact Us
ID Released For Long Island Man Killed In Crash Involving Drunk Driver, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Read More Stories
Police lights
Police lights Photo Credit: Pixabay/fsHH

Police have identified a man who was killed during a two-vehicle crash in which a Long Island man was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Miguel Berdecia, age 46, of Central Islip, was killed around 12:25 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 8, on Sunrise Highway in Sayville, said the Suffolk County Police.

According to police, Berdecia was driving a 2011 Toyota Yaris eastbound on the Sunrise Highway, near Exit 50, when the vehicle struck the center median, followed by the guardrail of the right lane, before becoming disabled sideways in the center lane, Suffolk County Police said.

A woman, identified as Lisa Hynds, age 42, of Riverhead, who was a passenger exited the Toyota, which was then struck in the driver’s side by an eastbound 2011 Jeep Liberty, said police.

The impact of the crash caused the Toyota to strike Hynds, said police.

Berdecia was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Hynds was airlifted by Suffolk County Police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition. 

The driver of the Jeep, Daniel Lazzaro, age 37, of Centereach, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Major Case Unit detectives charged Lazzaro with DWI.

