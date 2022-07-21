Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
News

ID Released For 21-Year-Old Found Fatally Shot In Uniondale Park

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Uniondale Avenue Park
Uniondale Avenue Park Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The identity has been released of a 21-year-old man who was found fatally shot in a park on Long Island.

Officers in Uniondale responded to a report of a victim with a gunshot wound at Uniondale Avenue Park at about 9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, the Nassau County Police Department reported.

On Thursday, July 21, police identified the victim as Walter Ochoa Jr., age 21, of Uniondale.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the incident to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.