Home Struck By 23-Year-Old Driver In Hicksville Left 'Uninhabitable'

A home on Long Island was left “uninhabitable” after a driver lost control and crashed into it, authorities said.

Emergency crews in Hicksville were called at around noon on Wednesday, March 1, with reports that a vehicle had crashed into a home located on Gables Drive, according to Nassau County Police.

Pictures on Facebook show a massive hole in the home's front wall with debris spread across the front porch. Another photo shows a white sedan with heavy front end damage on a tow truck.

A preliminary investigation found that the driver, identified only as a 23-year-old man, lost control while heading southbound on Gables Drive before crashing into the home.

Residents were inside at the time, but nobody was injured, police said. The building, however, suffered severe structural damage and was deemed uninhabitable by the Town of Oyster Bay Building Department.

No criminal charges were announced. Nassau County Police are investigating the incident.

