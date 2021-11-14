Here's How Many Customers Still Without Power After Severe Storms Rip Through Long Island

Thousands of customers remain without power on Long Island after severe storms moved through the area.

The severe storms brought heavy rain and strong wind gusts through the region the afternoon of Saturday, Nov. 13.

According to the Long Island Power Authority as of about 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2,157 customers remain without power in Nassau and Suffolk counties.

PSEG Long Island said 1,783 customers are without power in Suffolk County and 499 in Nassau County.

The National Weather Service is also investigating several reports of possible tornadoes.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

