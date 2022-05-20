Hempstead Man Sentenced To 20 Years For Assaulting, Robbing Housemate, DA Says

A Long Island man with a lengthy rap sheet may spend the rest of his life in prison after violently assaulting his female housemate and robbing her, the Nassau County District Attorney announced.

Johnny Shorter, age 42, of Hempstead, was found guilty in April of pistol-whipping and robbing a woman of money and other belongings before attempting to flee from police with a loaded gun in October 2020.

Specifically, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced that Shorter was convicted by a jury of:

Two counts of first-degree robbery;

Two counts of second-degree assault;

Two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Two counts of menacing a police officer.

On Wednesday, May 18, Donnelly announced that Shorter has been sentenced to 20 years to life in prison.

According to the charges, at approximately 11 a.m. on Oct. 11, 2020, in a Hempstead home where Shorter was renting a room, he entered a locked bedroom of a sleeping roommate and held her at gunpoint, demanding money he alleged she had stolen from him.

Donnelly said that Shorter proceeded to steal credit cards, cash, and other items from the victim’s purse. He then shoved the barrel of the loaded gun into her mouth, pistol-whipped her, and continued demanding money.

In an effort to halt the attack, Donnelly said that the victim made her way outside by telling Shorter that she had money in her car and convinced him to leave the home.

Once outside, a neighbor heard the incident and was able to call the police.

According to Donnelly, Shorter then ran from the scene, gun still in his hand, with police in pursuit. During the chase, he pointed his firearm at both officers, she added. Shorter accidentally shot himself in the leg with the handgun before being apprehended by officers.

“Johnny Shorter broke into a woman’s locked bedroom while she was sleeping and violently assaulted and robbed her at gunpoint,” Donnelly said. “Shorter’s brave victim lured him outside and, after a foot pursuit with a gun drawn and pointed at police officers, he was taken into custody.

“Nassau County Police Department officers were able to arrest Shorter successfully and safely, and he was ultimately convicted of these crimes.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.