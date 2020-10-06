Driver Nabbed For Fleeing Scene Of Long Island Crash Seriously Injuring Two

A suspect has been nabbed for allegedly leaving the scene of a crash at a busy Long Island intersection that seriously injured two people, police said.

The crash occurred at around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6 in Islandia.

Shawn Kalinyak, 52, of West Babylon, was driving a 2006 Cadillac sedan northbound on Old Nichols Road when the vehicle was struck by a 1993 Ford Econoline van traveling westbound on Express Drive North, Suffolk County Police said.

Kalinyak and Carmen Abreu, 40, of Central Islip, a passenger in the Cadillac, were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the van fled the scene on foot southbound on Old Nichols Road before police arrived at the scene.

On Tuesday afternoon, Suffolk County Police announced a 46-year-old Andrew Barker, has been charged him with two counts of leaving the scene of an Incident involving serious physical injury.

Barker, who police say is undomiciled, will be held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and is scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

