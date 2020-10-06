Driver Flees Scene After Crash That Seriously Injures Two People At Long Island Intersection

Police are investigating a crash that seriously injured two people at a busy Long Island intersection in which a driver fled the scene.

It happened at around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6 in Islandia.

Shawn Kalinyak, 52, of West Babylon, was driving a 2006 Cadillac sedan northbound on Old Nichols Road when the vehicle was struck by a 1993 Ford Econoline van traveling westbound on Express Drive North, Suffolk County Police said.

Kalinyak and Carmen Abreu, 40, of Central Islip, a passenger in the Cadillac, were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the van fled the scene on foot southbound on Old Nichols Road before police arrived at the scene.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

