COVID-19: Two New Long Island 'Hotspot' Testing Sites Open

As the number of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continue to climb on Long Island, two new testing sites have opened.

Town of Babylon officials has announced that is has joined with Suffolk County and HRHCare Community Health to establish two "hotspot" testing sites to address areas that are seeing higher rates of COVID-19 spread.

Both sites are at HRHCare Community Health locations including one in Wyandanch at 1556 Straight Path, and the other in Amityville at 1080 Sunrise Highway.

Both sites began testing on Thursday, April 16, between the hours of 10 a.m. 3 p.m. and appointments are required.

The focus for the testing sites is based in minority communities, one of the hardest-hit groups by the virus. As of Wednesday, April 15, there were more than 650 cases reported in the small region.

Across Suffolk County there were 23,523 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday, up 832 from Tuesday, April 14; 653 individuals have died, up 45 from Monday.

If you or someone in your family believes you may have COVID-19, please call (845) 553-8030 to make an appointment. Click here to see additional information.

