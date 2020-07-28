COVID-19: Positive Cases Confirmed At Popular Long Island Summer Camp

Multiple staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at a popular Long Island summer camp.

Officials at the Park Shore Country Day Camp in Dix Hills said that they were informed by a staff member that they had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, July 24.

“Our health director immediately contacted the New York State Public Health Department Bureau of Communicable Disease Control hotline and apprised them of our situation,” they said.

“Under the guidance of them and the Suffolk County Public Health Department as well as our medical team we initiated each and every protocol provided by them before camp opened on Monday (July 27) in order to maintain the continuous health and safety of all of our campers and staff.”

Park Shore Country Day Camp has been contact tracing and quarantining anyone who may have been exposed to any staff member that tests positive for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, July 28, at least four other staff members who also socialize outside of the camp have tested positive for the virus.

“There are three camp pods that are quarantined due to the tracing that took place,” officials stated. “With the help of our public health officials and the Park Shore medical team we are confident that camp remains a safe environment for all of our campers and staff.

“We are happy to say that almost all of our campers returned to camp on Tuesday and look forward to enjoying their camp activities with their friends.”

According to the Suffolk County Department of Health, the latest numbers showed 84 new cases of COVID, four new hospital admissions - there are now 40 countywide - and no newly reported fatalities.

Statewide, 5,84,546 New Yorkers have been tested for the virus, with 412,878 testing positive. There have been 25,126 COVID-19-related fatalities since the pandemic hit the region in mid-March.

