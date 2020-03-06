COVID-19: NY Death Toll Falls To Lowest Level Since Start Of Pandemic

With all eyes in the country focused on protests and incidents of looting, New York State quietly had the lowest number of new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) hospitalizations and deaths since the pandemic struck.

On Day 95 of the COVID-19 outbreak, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that there were fewer than 150 new hospitalizations and 49 deaths attributed to the virus overnight, record lows after the state peaked at more than 800 fatalities in one day.

During his daily COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, June 3 in Albany, Cuomo praised the frontline workers for helping stem the spread of the virus, stating that they may have saved “hundreds of thousands of lives.”

“We’ve overcome the greatest challenge this state has faced in my lifetime,” Cuomo said. “This is the beast we didn’t know we could beat … but we’ve beaten it so far.

“But we have to stay smart to make sure we control the beast,” he added. “We the people overcame this together and we have to stay smart.”

Cuomo cautioned that with thousands of New Yorkers protesting the death of George Floyd last week, that people need to remain vigilant, and protest intelligently, while wearing face coverings and social distancing safely.

“These are perilous times, an I understand the issues we’re dealing with int he COVID crisis and the murder of Mr. Floyd,” he said. “They’re very different situations, but it’s critical to know that both are happening at the same time, and we have to be careful.

“The consequences are steep on both sides of this equation,” Cuomo continued. “If you’re going to protest, then protest intelligently. COVID is still out there, a real threat that we’re still battling, and we have to do so smartly.”

According to the state Department of Health, 2,229,473 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 374,085 testing positive for the virus as of Wednesday, June 3. There have been 24,079 reported deaths due to COVID-19 in New York.

