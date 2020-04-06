COVID-19: Ninth Death Reported At Long Island Retirement Facility

A popular retirement living community on Long Island said another resident has died in connection to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, bringing the total number of deaths there to nine.

Peconic Landing, in Greenport, says the most recent death, the first reported in the month of April, was a 98-year-old woman who was at the Shores for Skilled Nursing in the village.

The woman tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, March 19, and died on Saturday, April 4 while receiving care at Peconic Landing. She had known pre-existing conditions.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to those she leaves behind," said Robert J. Syron, president and CEO. "The Peconic Landing family is thinking of you during this time of sadness."

Currently, there are seven residents and seven employees who have tested positive for the virus, officials said.

The first diagnosis at the retirement community was on Tuesday, March 10 in a per-diem employee who had unknowingly been exposed to the virus, the center said.

