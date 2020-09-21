COVID-19: New Long Island School District Goes To Remote Learning After Student Tests Positive

A Long Island high school has closed temporarily and transitioned to a remote learning model after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

The student at Harborfields High School in Greenlawn tested positive for the virus over the weekend, the district announced.

In response, the building will be closed through Tuesday, Sept. 22 for sanitizing and a deep cleaning while all high school students switch to full remote learning.

Contact tracing has already started, and parents of students who may have come into “close contact” with the infected student will be reached by health officials and advised to temporarily quarantine.

"We are in constant contact with the Suffolk County Department of Health and will follow all necessary protocols to reduce exposure to other students and staff," Schools Superintendent Francesco Ianni said. "We will continue to take all necessary precautions to ensure the health and safety of the Harborfields community as this remains our foremost priority."

