COVID-19: Long Island Sees New Increases In Cases, Positivity Rate; Latest Totals By County

Long Island has seen another increase in the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing, according to newly released data.

Of the 63,230 test results reported on Tuesday, Sept. 8 to New York State yesterday, 576, or 0.91 percent, were positive.

Here are positivity testing rates for the last four days:

Saturday, Sept. 5: 1.1 percent,

Sunday, Sept 6: 1.0 percent,

Monday, Sept. 7: 1.5 percent

Tuesday, Sept. 8: 1.8 percent

In Nassau County, 78 new cases were confirmed on Tuesday (up from 65 a day earlier) with another 55 in Suffolk County (up from 52 from the previous day).

A total of 576 new COVID cases were reported in New York on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 441,154 during the pandemic.

There were three deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, with none on Long Island -- bringing the total to 25,370 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Tuesday:

Patient Hospitalization - 463 (+18)

Patients Newly Admitted - 53

Number ICU - 121 (+7)

Number ICU with Intubation - 59 (+7)

Total Discharges - 75,539 (+36)

Deaths - 3

