Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Suspect At Large After 19-Year-Old Woman Shot While Inside Long Island Home
News

COVID-19: Long Island Sees New Increases In Cases, Positivity Rate; Latest Totals By County

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
COVID-19 positive test
COVID-19 positive test Photo Credit: Pixabay

Long Island has seen another increase in the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing, according to newly released data.

Of the 63,230 test results reported on Tuesday, Sept. 8 to New York State yesterday, 576, or 0.91 percent, were positive.

Here are positivity testing rates for the last four days:

  • Saturday, Sept. 5: 1.1 percent,
  • Sunday, Sept 6: 1.0 percent,
  • Monday, Sept. 7: 1.5 percent
  • Tuesday, Sept. 8: 1.8 percent

In Nassau County, 78 new cases were confirmed on Tuesday (up from 65 a day earlier) with another 55 in Suffolk County (up from 52 from the previous day).

A total of 576 new COVID cases were reported in New York on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 441,154 during the pandemic.

There were three deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, with none on Long Island -- bringing the total to 25,370 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Tuesday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 463 (+18)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 53
  • Number ICU - 121 (+7)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 59 (+7)
  • Total Discharges - 75,539 (+36)
  • Deaths - 3

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.