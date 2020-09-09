COVID-19: Long Island Sees New Increases In Cases, Positivity Rate; Latest Totals By County

Long Island has seen another increase in the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing, according to newly released data.
Of the 63,230 test results reported on Tuesday, Sept. 8 to New York State yesterday, 576, or 0.91 percent, were positive.
Here are positivity testing rates for the last four days:
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 1.1 percent,
- Sunday, Sept 6: 1.0 percent,
- Monday, Sept. 7: 1.5 percent
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 1.8 percent
In Nassau County, 78 new cases were confirmed on Tuesday (up from 65 a day earlier) with another 55 in Suffolk County (up from 52 from the previous day).
A total of 576 new COVID cases were reported in New York on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 441,154 during the pandemic.
There were three deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, with none on Long Island -- bringing the total to 25,370 during the pandemic.
Here is overall state data for Tuesday:
- Patient Hospitalization - 463 (+18)
- Patients Newly Admitted - 53
- Number ICU - 121 (+7)
- Number ICU with Intubation - 59 (+7)
- Total Discharges - 75,539 (+36)
- Deaths - 3
