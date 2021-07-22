COVID-19: Long Island Sees New Increase In Positive-Test Rate; Latest Breakdown By County

The positive COVID-19 infection rate is back to approaching 2 percent on Long Island as the area continues to deal with new variants of the virus.

In the past week, the seven-day average positive infection rate on Long Island has risen from 1.28 percent to 1.86 percent of those tested on Wednesday, July 21.

Both Nassau (152) and Suffolk (126) saw more than 100 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in weeks, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 185,525 and 202,711, respectively.

One new virus-related death was reported in Nassau, bringing the total to 3,846 since the pandemic began, while the death toll in Suffolk held steady at 3,440.

There was also a second death reported in Queens.

Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions on July 21, according to the state Department of Health:

Capital Region: 1.95 percent;

Long Island : 1.86 percent;

New York City: 1.51 percent;

Finger Lakes: 1.22 percent;

Central New York: 1.20 percent;

Hudson Valley: 1.14 percent;

Mohawk Valley: 1.05 percent;

North Country: 0.98 percent;

Southern Tier: 9.85 percent.

Each of the 10 regions has seen a marked spike in infection rates in the past week.

Statewide, the infection rate has spiked to 1.50 percent as New York and the rest of the country contends with new infections and the spread of the now-dominant Delta COVID-19 variant.

In the beginning of July, no single region had an infection rate above 1 percent.

A breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County, according. to the Department of Health as of Thursday, July 22:

Brookhaven: 58,850;

Islip: 49,526;

Babylon: 28,518;

Huntington: 23,214;

Smithtown: 14,361;

Southampton: 5,848;

Riverhead: 3,658;

Southold: 1,706;

East Hampton: 1,694;

Shelter Island: 62.

The most cases in Nassau County have been recorded in:

Levittown: 5,714;

Hicksville: 4,627;

Hempstead: 4,573;

Freeport: 4,344;

Valley Stream: 4,057;

Elmont: 3,540;

Oceanside: 3,421;

Franklin Square: 3,323;

Long Beach: 3,229;

Glen Cove: 3,107;

Uniondale: 2,809;

Massapequa: 2,430;

Baldwin: 2,362;

Rockville Centre: 2,348;

Woodmere: 2,170;

Wantagh: 2,122;

Bellmore: 2,085;

Plainview: 2,083;

West Hempstead: 2,062;

Mineola: 1,999;

Merrick: 1,964;

Lynbrook: 1,919;

East Massapequa: 1,911.

There were 93,174 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on July 21, according to the Department of Health, resulting in 1,584 newly confirmed infections for a 1.70 percent daily positive infection rate, which continues to rise.

Ninety-five new COVID-19 patients were admitted to New York hospitals with the virus as the number rose to 483 being treated statewide, up more than 100 from a week ago.

A total of 74.1 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 67.6 percent are fully vaccinated. Officials said that 61.9 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, wåith 56.2 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of July 22, 1,574,450 (3,512 new) first doses have been administered to Long Island residents, while 1,437,187 (2,852 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"Getting vaccinated is more crucial now than it's ever been before. As the Delta variant makes its way through the nation, it is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones against the virus," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

"As we near the midpoint of summer, life is picking back up and people are living again after putting everything on hold last year. The best way to take advantage of all that summer in New York has to offer is to get vaccinated - protect yourself and your loved ones," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

"COVID, especially the Delta variant, poses a great risk to those who remain unvaccinated. Get your vaccine before it's too late."

