COVID-19: Long Island Sees Increases In New Cases, Positivity Rate; New Totals By County

COVID-19 positive test
COVID-19 positive test Photo Credit: Pixabay

Long Island has seen an increase in the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing, according to newly released

Of the 57,826 test results reported on Monday, Sept. 7 to New York State, 557, or 0.96 percent, were positive.

Here are positivity testing rates for the last three days:

  • Saturday, Sept. 5: 1.1 percent,
  • Sunday, Sept 6: 1.0 percent,
  • Monday, Sept. 7: 1.5 percent

In Nassau County, 65 new cases were confirmed on Monday (up from 36 a day earlier) with another 52 in Suffolk County (up from 46 from the previous day).

A total of 557 new COVID cases were reported in New York on Labor Day, bringing the statewide total to 440,578 during the pandemic.

There were five deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, with one on Long Island -- in Nassau -- bringing the total to 25,366 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Monday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 445 (+32)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 70
  • Number ICU - 114 (-1)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 52 (-5)
  • Total Discharges - 75,503 (+32)
  • Deaths - 5

