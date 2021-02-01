COVID-19: Long Island Sees Decrease In New Cases; Here's New Breakdown By Community

Both Nassau and Suffolk saw less than 1,000 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases each as the COVID-19 positive infection rate continues to drop following a post-holiday surge in both categories last month.

The New York State Department of Health was reporting 919 new COVID-19 cases in Nassau, with another 839 in Suffolk, bringing the total on Long Island to 1,758 newly infected parties. A total of 143,498 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Suffolk since the pandemic began last year, while 128,735 have been reported in Nassau.

Over the weekend, the average seven-day positive infection rate dropped from 6.41 percent on Friday, Jan. 29, to 6.33 percent the following day and down to 6.19 percent on Sunday, Jan. 31, still the highest rate in the state.

Statewide, the infection rate dropped from 5.27 percent to 5.09 percent over the weekend.

The number of COVID-19 patients being treated at Long Island hospitals dropped to 1,405 after peaking at more than 1,600 last month, representing 0.05 percent of the population. As of Monday, Feb. 1, 31 percent of hospital beds on Long Island are still available in the event of a spike in new infections.

The Department of Health was also reporting 657 of Long Island's 859 ICU beds are full, though the number of patients intubated has held relatively steady.

If Long Island - or any of the state's nine other regions - finds itself in danger of hitting its 90 percent hospital capacity rate within three weeks, Cuomo has vowed to shut down the entire region.

Ten new COVID-19 fatalities were reported in both Suffolk, as the total rose to 2,794, and Nassau, where the death toll hit 2,677.

The latest breakdown of the communities with the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau, according to the most recent data provided by the county Department of Health on Feb. 1:

Levittown: 3,225;

Freeport: 2,630;

Hicksville: 2,583;

Hempstead: 2,577;

East Meadow: 2,432;

Valley Stream: 2,268;

Long Beach: 2,011;

Oceanside: 1,979;

Elmont: 1,950;

Franklin Square: 1,937;

Glen Cove: 1,810;

Uniondale: 1,674;

Massapequa: 1,499;

Rockville Centre: 1,437;

Baldwin: 1,280;

Woodmere: 1,272;

West Hempstead: 1,224

Plainview: 1,219;

Wantagh: 1,207;

North Massapequa: 1,201;

North Bellmore: 1,197;

Massapequa Park: 1,141;

Merrick: 1,140;

Mineola: 1,134;

Lynbrook: 1,133;

East Massapequa: 1,120.

The breakdown of cases reported in Suffolk County, according to the Department of Health:

Brookhaven: 40,062;

Islip: 35,988;

Babylon: 19,974;

Huntington: 15,904;

Smithtown: 10,087;

Southampton: 4,281;

Riverhead: 2,872;

East Hampton: 1,296;

Southold: 1,289;

Shelter Island: 41.

There were 175,038 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Jan. 31, according to Cuomo, resulting in 8,508 new cases for a 4.86 percent positive infection rate, down from more than six percent earlier in the week.

Twenty-seven-one COVID-19 patients were admitted into New York hospitals, as the total rose to 8,003 still being treated statewide, down by more than 500 a week ago. There are 1,500 patients in ICU, and 987 are currently intubated. There were 141 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Statewide, there have been 1,410,656 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York out of 32.16 million tested. There have been 35,178 virus-related deaths reported since the pandemic began.

