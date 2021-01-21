COVID-19: Long Island Sees 2.8K New Cases; Here's Latest Rundown By Community

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continues to pile up on Long Island, where there were more than 2,800 new cases, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health.

In Suffolk County, 1,505 new COVID-19 cases were reported from tests taken on on Wednesday, Jan. 20, according to the state Department of Health. There were 1,306 new infections in Nassau.

The number of new cases is the highest of any region in the state outside of New York City, where there were 5,198 new cases reported on Jan. 18.

There were 18 new COVID-19 fatalities reported in Suffolk, bringing the total to 2,642, while there were eight new virus-related deaths in Nassau, bringing the total to 2,589.

A total of 2.32 million COVID-19 tests have been administered in Suffolk, resulting in a total of 131,309 positive cases with 2.28 million administered in Nassau, leading to 117,371 confirmed infections.

Despite the spike in cases, the positive infection rate on Long Island has been trending in the right direction, from 7.68 percent on Monday, Jan. 18, to 7.47 percent the following day, and down to 7.39 percent on Jan. 20.

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Long Island is up to 1,645, representing 0.06 percent of the region's population. State officials are reporting that there is still 28 percent of hospital beds available on Long Island if the hospitals are stressed and New York implements its "surge and flex" plan

Long Island has 854 ICU beds, 672 of which are currently occupied with COVID-19 patients. As of Thursday, Jan. 21, 21 percent of the region's ICU beds are still available.

If Long Island finds itself in danger of hitting its 90 percent hospital capacity rate within three weeks, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has vowed to shut down the entire region.

The latest breakdown of the communities with the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau, according to the county Department of Health on Jan. 21:

Hempstead: 4,646;

Freeport: 4,039;

Levittown: 3,962;

Hicksville: 3,363;

Valley Stream: 3,229;

East Meadow: 3,135;

Elmont: 3,122;

Uniondale: 2,894;

Long Beach: 2,638;

Franklin Square: 2,606;

Glen Cove: 2,533;

Oceanside: 2,331;

Baldwin: 1,835;

Woodmere: 1,812;

Massapequa: 1,759;

Rockville Centre: 1,665;

Plainview: 1,608;

West Hempstead: 1,552;

Roosevelt: 1,544;

North Bellmore: 1,463;

North Valley Stream: 1,453;

Wantagh: 1,453;

Lynbrook: 1,441;

Mineola: 1,425;

East Massapequa: 1,414;

Merrick: 1,412;

North Massapequa: 1,389;

Massapequa Park: 1,352;

Garden City: 1,269;

Westbury: 1,261.

Seaford: 1,229;

New Cassel: 1,204.

Specific data about Suffolk's towns was not available on Jan. 21.

"COVID-19 is continuing to spread across the state, and the footrace continues between our ability to quickly distribute the vaccine—hampered only by supply—and the virus' new strains and new cases," Cuomo said. "Our large network of distribution sites is ready, willing, and able to get more vaccines to New Yorkers, faster—all we need is the supply.

"In the meantime, New Yorkers who aren't yet eligible should stay vigilant as we get through the winter, washing their hands, wearing masks, and socially distancing.

There were 224,569 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Jan. 20, according to Cuomo, resulting in 13,886 positive cases for a 6.18 percent positive infection rate.

There are now 9,055 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state, with 218 being discharged, while more 1,560 are in ICU, and 1,011 are intubated with the virus. There were 174 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Statewide, a total of 1,285,337 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 29.76 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 33,594 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

"The extent of community spread is a function of our actions, and we can slow it down," Cuomo added. "Our citizens have already been brave and resilient through the enormous hardship that we've faced over the last year, saving countless lives.

"Now we need to get through to the light at the end of the tunnel."

