COVID-19: Long Island Bar's Liquor License Suspended For Repeated Social Distancing Violations

A Long Island bar has been issued an emergency suspension for violating New York’s social distancing guidelines, despite receiving repeated warnings from local and state officials.

The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) announced that it is suspending the liquor license of Cheersmate2, Inc. which operates Dox at 10 Broadway in Island Park for repeated violations.

The SLA said the business was found repeatedly violating Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Orders, which require bars and restaurants to adhere to social distancing guidelines to combat the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Dox’s suspension came a day after Cuomo announced that State Police, the SLA, and the Department of Health would be patrolling New York bars, restaurants, and businesses to ensure that they are in compliance with the guidelines the state set for reopening.

On Saturday, June 27, investigators with the SLA and the Nassau County Fire Marshall’s Office conducted a compliance inspection, with investigators discovering approximately 235 patrons packed onto an outdoor patio deck with a legal capacity 42.

That investigation followed repeated warnings from county officials, including verbal warnings from the Fire Marshall on Sunday, May 17, Saturday, June 13, and Friday, June 19th. Cheersmate2 also received written warnings on Saturday, June 20, and Friday, June 26 following complaints of overcrowding, noise, and social distancing violations.

“Citizen compliance is slipping,” Cuomo said on Wednesday, July 1 during a COVID-19 briefing in Manhattan. “I get it, and I understand it. But its a very real problem. Even if you are young, young people can get sick.

“Even if you want to risk your own life because you believe you’re immune and a superhero, why would you risk someone else’s life? That’s a problem.”

According to the SLA, on Tuesday, June 30, the SLA charged Dox with 42 violations, multiple counts of failure to comply with Cuomo’s Executive Orders concerning COVID-19 restaurant restrictions, numerous code violations, and failure to supervise the licensed premises.

“This licensee received repeated warnings and chose to ignore them, causing an unnecessary and avoidable health risk to patrons, employees, and the community,” SLA Chairman Vincent Bradley said. “Licensees who ignore these lifesaving protocols are not just jeopardizing their licenses, they’re jeopardizing people’s lives.”

