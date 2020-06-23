COVID-19: Here's Rundown Of Cases As Long Island Nears Phase 3 Of Four-Phase Reopening

The infection, fatality, and hospitalization rates for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Long Island continue to drop to record lows as the region prepares to enter Phase 3 of the four-phase New York State reopening of the economy.

Phase 3 starts on Wednesday, June 24 on Long Island.

Since the pandemic began, there have been a total of more than 41,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in both Nassau and Suffolk county, with more than 277,071 Long Islanders tested for the virus.

Less than 100 COVID-19 patients remain hospitalized in Suffolk or Nassau.

The latest numbers from the Departments of Health report that 2,178 Nassau County residents and 1,965 Suffolk residents have died from COVID-19.

Hempstead still has the highest volume of confirmed cases (2,278) in Nassau, followed by Freeport (1,686), Elmont (1,334), Uniondale (1,285), Valley Stream (1,188), Levittown (1,024), Hicksville (1,010), East Meadow (923), Glen Cove (915), Franklin Square (812), Long Beach (771), Baldwin (698), Roosevelt (646), Woodmere (600), New Cassel (612), and Oceanside (561).

In Suffolk, Islip has seen the most cases, with 12,466 COVID-19 confirmed cases of the virus, ahead of Brookhaven (9,462), Babylon (6,894), Huntington (4,792), Smithtown (2,430), and Southampton (1,042).

In Phase 3, limited indoor dining will be permitted, as well as personal care service businesses such as nail salons and tattoo parlors, though there will be restrictions in place and guidelines to follow.

Before opening, businesses would have to provide the state with a written safety plan, employees and patrons must wear face coverings, social distancing must be practiced, and there will be limits to buildings’ occupancy.

Bars and restaurants will be limited to 50 percent capacity during Phase 3, and patrons sitting at the same table must be in the same party, which will be limited to 10 people total. Tables -- indoors and outdoors -- will also be separated by six feet.

Personal care businesses will also be limited at 50 percent capacity, customers and stations must also be separated by six feet.

In Phase 3, gatherings of up to 25 people will be permitted, up from 10.

