COVID-19: Here's New Breakdown Of Cases By Town Amid Uptick In Positivity Rate On Long Island

Long Island has seen a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases, though Nassau and Suffolk counties are still ahead of the curve in comparison to other states and regions.

In Nassau, the state Department of Health is reporting 66 new positive cases out of 6,020 tested in the past 24 hours, while in Suffolk, there were 67 new cases out of 5,863 who were tested for the virus, keeping the infection rate at approximately 1 percent, well below the threshold state health officials said would trigger warning signs.

There have now been 46,325 positive COVID-19 cases out of 774,788 (6 percent) tests administered in Nassau, and 46,176 confirmed cases in Suffolk out of 784,384 tests that have been administered since March.

The daily positive infection rate for those tested on Long Island was at 1.0 percent on Friday, Sept. 18, before dropping to 0.9 on Saturday, Sept. 19, and Sunday, Sept. 20, and hitting 1.1 percent on Monday, Sept. 21.

Long Island has seen a rolling average of approximately 1 percent over the past seven days in the region.

There were no new fatalities in Nassau, which has seen 2,201 COVID-19, or Suffolk, bringing the total to 2,012.

"We must remain vigilant because there are still two ways we could lose our progress:," Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said. "By failing to stick to common-sense guidance, like wearing a mask, or by allowing the COVID-19 surge nationwide to spread here."

A breakdown of confirmed and new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk, according to the county Department of Health:

Islip: 13,700;

Brookhaven: 10,973;

Babylon: 7,553;

Huntington: 5,770;

Smithtown: 2,894;

Southampton: 1,220;

Riverhead: 820;

Southold: 422;

East Hampton:264;

Shelter Island: 9.

The most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau County are being reported in:

Hempstead: 2,448;

Freeport: 1,810;

Elmont: 1,471;

Uniondale: 1,436;

Valley Stream: 1,290;

Levittown: 1,213;

Hicksville: 1,138;

East Meadow: 1,046;

Glen Cove: 1,008;

Franklin Square: 905;

Long Beach: 855;

Baldwin: 753;

Woodmere: 715;

Roosevelt: 695;

North Valley Stream: 668;

New Cassel: 660.

Statewide, there were 83,997 COVID-19 tests reported yesterday, with 754 testing positive. There are currently 470 people hospitalized with the virus and there were three new fatalities.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered more than 10 million COVID-19 tests, with 451,227 testing positive. A total of 25,432 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.