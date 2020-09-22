Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: COVID-19: Five States Added To NY/NJ/CT Quarantine List
News

COVID-19: Long Island Sees New Uptick In Cases, Positive Testing Rate; Latest Totals By County

COVID-19 positive test
COVID-19 positive test Photo Credit: Pixabay

Long Island saw an uptick in the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing, according to newly released data on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Of a total of 83,997 test results reported on Monday, Sept. 21 to New York State, 754, or 0.89 percent, were positive.

Here are positivity testing rates for the last three days on Long Island:

  • Saturday, Sept. 19: 0.9 percent
  • Sunday, Sept. 20: 0.9 percent
  • Monday, Sept. 21: 1.1 percent

In Nassau County, 66 new cases were confirmed on Monday with another 67 in Suffolk County.

A total of 754 new COVID cases were reported in New York on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 451,227 during the pandemic.

There were three deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Monday, with none on Long Island -- bringing the total to 25,432 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Monday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 470 (+2)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 43
  • Number ICU - 133 (-1)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 67 (+1)
  • Total Discharges - 76,246 (+28)
  • Deaths - 3

