Attempted Murder: 21-Year-Old Who Shot Retail Clerk In Oceanside Sentenced

Twenty-one-year-old Yunus Irwan of Elmhurst received his 12-year sentence on Monday, April 15, the Nassau County District Attorney announced.

Irwan had previously pleaded guilty to the charge of attempted murder for his role in the March 2022 attempted robbery of an Oceanside smoke shop.

At approximately 3:20 p.m. on March 6, 2022, Irwan went into “Da Smoke Shop,” located at 230 Merrick Road.

He then walked up to the shop’s clerk and began a conversation with him.

When the clerk turned around to walk to the back of the store, Irwan followed him, pulling out a semi-automatic firearm and shooting the clerk multiple times after he’d turned back around.

According to the DA’s Office, the victim was hit in the hand and in the chest, which caused damage to his lung which required a piece of lung be removed. The clerk also suffered permanent mobility loss in his left hand.

Irwan, while fleeing the scene, touched a glass display and left a fingerprint – which ultimately led to his being identified as the shooter.

“The employee was hospitalized for several weeks and underwent multiple surgeries, removing a piece of his lung which continues to impact his ability to breathe,” said District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly.

In addition to his sentence, Irwan will face five years of post-release supervision.

His co-defendant, 22-year-old Queens resident Jennifer Crespin-Gomes, pleaded guilty to assault in December 2022 and was sentenced to five years in prison.

