COVID-19: Here's Long Island Six-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

Positive test results for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Long Island continue to remain steady, according to six-day testing data released Sunday, July 5.
Of the 63,415 tests conducted on Saturday, July 4 in New York State, 533, or 0.84 percent, were positive.
On Long Island, the percentages the last six days, as of Sunday, are as follows:
- Monday, June 29: 1.10 percent;
- Tuesday, June 30: 1.10 percent;
- Wednesday, July 1: 1.10 percent;
- Thursday, July 2: 0.90 percent;
- Friday, July 3: 1.00 percent;
- Saturday, July 4: 0.80 percent
There were 43 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nassau County (two more than a day earlier) with another 57 positive cases in Suffolk County (10 more than a day earlier).
Here is overall state data for Saturday:
- Patient Hospitalization - 832 (-12)
- Patients Newly Admitted - 54 (-9)
- Hospital Counties - 28
- Number ICU - 178 (-12)
- Number ICU with Intubation - 116 (-3)
- Total Discharges - 70,968 (+91)
- Deaths - 8
- Total Deaths - 24,904
