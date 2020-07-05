COVID-19: Here's Long Island Six-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

Positive test results for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Long Island continue to remain steady, according to six-day testing data released Sunday, July 5.

Of the 63,415 tests conducted on Saturday, July 4 in New York State, 533, or 0.84 percent, were positive.

On Long Island, the percentages the last six days, as of Sunday, are as follows:

Monday, June 29: 1.10 percent;

Tuesday, June 30: 1.10 percent;

Wednesday, July 1: 1.10 percent;

Thursday, July 2: 0.90 percent;

Friday, July 3: 1.00 percent;

Saturday, July 4: 0.80 percent

There were 43 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nassau County (two more than a day earlier) with another 57 positive cases in Suffolk County (10 more than a day earlier).

Here is overall state data for Saturday:

Patient Hospitalization - 832 (-12)

Patients Newly Admitted - 54 (-9)

Hospital Counties - 28

Number ICU - 178 (-12)

Number ICU with Intubation - 116 (-3)

Total Discharges - 70,968 (+91)

Deaths - 8

Total Deaths - 24,904

