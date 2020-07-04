COVID-19: Here's Long Island Five-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

Positive test results for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Long Island continue to remain steady, according to the latest five-day testing data.

Of the 62,403 tests conducted in New York State on Friday, July 3, 726, or 1.16 percent, were positive.

On Long Island, the percentages the last five days, as of Saturday, July 4, are as follows:

Monday, June 29: 1.10 percent;

Tuesday, June 30: 1.10 percent;

Wednesday, July 1: 1.10 percent;

Thursday, July 2: 0.90 percent;

Friday, July 3: 1.00 percent

There were 41 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nassau County (four more than a day earlier) with another 47 positive cases in Suffolk County (the same number as a day earlier).

Here is overall state data released on Saturday:

Patient Hospitalization -- 844 (-13)

Patients Newly Admitted -- 63 (-10)

Hospital Counties -- 29

Number ICU -- 190 (+2)

Number ICU with Intubation -- 119 (-6)

Total Discharges -- 70,877 (+83)

Deaths - 11

Total Deaths - 24,896

