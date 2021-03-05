COVID-19: CVS Expands Vaccination Sites To These Long Island Locations

With the newly approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine providing health officials with an additional option for vaccinating those eligible, CVS announced it will be expanding its vaccination program to nearly 150 more locations in New York, including many on Long Island.

CVS Pharmacy, which had already been receiving vaccine doses as part of the Federal Pharmacy Program, which are earmarked for specific chains, announced this week that it will be ramping up its vaccination program due to an increased allocation of the vaccine.

Those who are eligible and interested in getting vaccinated are now able to register for appointments, with scheduling beginning as of Friday, March 5, and inoculations planned to begin the following day.

On Long Island, CVS locations will be scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments in:

Nassau County

Amityville;

Baldwin;

Bellmore;

Bethpage;

Cedarhurst;

East Rockaway;

Elmont;

Farmingdale;

Floral Park;

Glen Cove;

Glen Head;

Great Neck;

Levittown;

Lynbrook;

New Hyde Park;

North Bellmore;

Northport;

Oceanside;

Oyster Bay;

Rockville Centre;

Valley Stream;

West Hempstead.

Suffolk County

Center Moriches;

Central Islip;

Commack;

Copiague;

East Hampton;

Huntington;

Islip Terrace;

Manorville;

Mattituck;

Medford;

Patchogue;

Port Jefferson;

Port Jefferson Station;

Riverhead;

Ronkonkoma;

Selden;

Smithtown;

West Sayville;

Westhampton Beach.

Those eligible to receive the vaccine at CVS must be a New York resident over the age of 65. Teachers, daycare and preschool workers, and staff members are also within the state’s eligibility.

