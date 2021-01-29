Alert Issued For Missing Long Island Man

Police have issued a Silver Alert for a Long Island missing man who may be in need of medication.

Patrick Coleman, age 28, of Selden, was last seen at his aunt’s residence, located on 688 South 7th St., in Lindenhurst on Thursday, Jan. 28 around 11 p.m., said the Suffolk County Police.

Coleman was last seen wearing a beige sweatshirt, maroon pants, and a black hat.

He is described as being 5-foot-7, 140 pounds.

Investigators believe Coleman may be in Bay Shore.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Coleman’s location to call 911 or the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

