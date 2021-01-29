Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: COVID-19: Long Island Drive-Thru Vaccine Site Suspends Operations Due To Weather
News

Alert Issued For Missing Long Island Man

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A Silver Alert has been issued for Patrick Coleman who is missing and believed endangered.
A Silver Alert has been issued for Patrick Coleman who is missing and believed endangered. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police have issued a Silver Alert for a Long Island missing man who may be in need of medication.

Patrick Coleman, age 28, of Selden, was last seen at his aunt’s residence, located on 688 South 7th St., in Lindenhurst on Thursday, Jan. 28 around 11 p.m., said the Suffolk County Police.

Coleman was last seen wearing a beige sweatshirt, maroon pants, and a black hat. 

He is described as being 5-foot-7, 140 pounds.

Investigators believe Coleman may be in Bay Shore. 

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Coleman’s location to call 911 or the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.