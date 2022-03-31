26-Year-Old Indicted For Rape, Robbery At Woodbury Hotel

A man has been indicted for allegedly attacking a woman at a Long Island Days Inn hotel, raping her, and stealing valuables, including jewelry and cash.

Isaih Giles, age 26, address unknown, was arraigned Thursday, March 31 for the attack which took place in April 2021 in Nassau County in Woodbury.

According to the indictment, on Thursday, April 22, 2021, allegedly placed his foot in the doorway of the victim’s hotel room door to prevent the door from closing.

Giles then allegedly entered the room and demanded money and jewelry. When the victim refused, the defendant allegedly strangled her, forced her to commit sexual acts, and raped her, the DA's Office said.

The defendant also allegedly took jewelry and money from the victim, the indictment said.

Giles was arrested in the Bronx by detectives of NCPD’s Special Victims Squad on Thursday, Feb. 17, police said.

He was charged with:

Rape

Criminal sexual act

Burglary/sexually motivated felony

Burglary/violent felony

Sexual abuse

Giles pleaded not guilty and was remanded to the Nassau County Jail.

If convicted, the defendant faces a maximum of up to 90 years in prison, the DA's Office said.

“Isaih Giles, an approximately six-foot-seven, 265-pound man, allegedly forced his way into the victim’s hotel room and demanded money. When she did not comply, the defendant allegedly strangled the victim, violently raped her, took her money and jewelry, and fled,” said Donnelly.

If you believe you have been the victim of Isaih Giles, contact NCPD’s Special Victims Squad at 516-573-4022.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.