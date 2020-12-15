250-Pound Buck Rescued After Being Caught In Netting On Long Island

The phrase “the buck stops here” took a very real turn for some animal rescue workers on Long Island.

Members of the Strong Island Animal Rescue League came to the aid of a massive 250-pound buck who got caught in a batting cage net in a Port Jefferson backyard late on Friday, Dec. 11.

Armed with only flashlights, rescuers found the buck entangled in the net, thrashing about as they attempted to assess the situation, even knocking a woman to the ground with ease in the process.

One rescue worker was able to grab the net attached to the buck’s antlers, shortening the slack for him as he attempted to fight and get away. A second carefully cut away parts of the net without stabbing the animal to give the animal more freedom.

Once the buck was free from the bulk of the net, it became tangled with a nearby bush and the rescue workers went back to work to cut it free.

“As they approached he began to thrash around which is expected because they can’t understand that some humans are there to help,” members of the Strong Island Animal Rescue League said. “The netting from the batting cage was massive and he had a ton covering his antlers.

“The final snip left the buck stunned as he stood there for a moment to take in his surroundings,” they noted. “Once he got his bearings he took off with such power that he flattened the stockade fence in front of him like a pancake (you can hear the crash of the fence at the end of the video).”

According to members of the Strong Island Animal Rescue League, the rescue was “intense,” and it left those two rescuers sore the next morning after struggling with the buck.

“Without Frankie and Erica saying a word, the homeowner said he would be taking the batting cage down immediately,” they added. “He realized it should have been taken down when not in use and was thankful no damage was done to the buck.”

