'New Era At Panera' Sees Dozens Of Items Chopped From Menu

Dozens of menu items have gotten the chop as Panera enters its “new era” complete with the largest menu overhaul in company history.

The popular bakery-café chain officially launched its revamped menu at locations across the country on Thursday, April 4, with nine new offerings and 12 “enhanced” classics featuring more chicken and steak.

Company officials said the move is aimed at “refocusing” on core Panera products that customers love the most: soups, salads, sandwiches, and macaroni and cheese. It will also streamline and simplify operations for employees, they said.

“Panera’s New Era is incredibly exciting, not only for our guests, but also our associates, who will be able to renew their focus on our core menu and serve our guests more efficiently with enhanced portions and better value,” said Debbie Roberts, Panera’s chief operating officer.

“We are eager to get back to our roots within these core categories and unveil these delicious new menu innovations, all while providing an exceptional guest experience.”

As part of the revamp, Panera added several new menu options under $10, like the Tomato Basil BLT, the Ranch Cobb Salad, and the Mediterranean Greens with Grains.

Among the brand-new sandwiches is the Chicken Bacon Rancher, made with grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, aged white cheddar, and ranch dressing on a black pepper focaccia.

But “in with the new” means “out with old” for many customer faves. In all, 48 items were axed from the menu, including its entire line of flatbread pizzas.

Also cut were the roasted turkey and avocado BLT, the Napa almond chicken salad sandwich, the Southwest chicken melt, and its entire line of grain bowls.

Reactions to the menu overhaul were overwhelmingly negative on social media, where longtime customers flooded Panera’s pages telling the company what “era” they themselves were now in.

“I’m in my ‘missing how Panera used to be’ era,” one user wrote on Facebook.

“In my ‘Panera is no longer my favorite restaurant era,’” said another.

Another comment started off well for Panera but took a turn when the sarcasm hit: “These changes are AMAZING!!! You no longer sell my two favorite sandwiches. So I don’t have to eat here and can cancel my SIP club.”

This reporter was hard-pressed to find a positive reaction to the changes, but he finally (after many clicks) managed to find one.

“Just tried the tomato basil BLT and it was very good!” they said.

Founded in 1987, Panera now operates over 2,000 company and franchise locations across 48 states and in Ontario, Canada.

What Do You Think?

How do you feel about Panera’s new menu? Sound off in our poll above.

