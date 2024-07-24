Cha-Ching! $1M Lottery Prize Claimed By Valley Stream Man

Salim Kahn, of Valley Stream, cashed in a second prize-winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million by matching the first five numbers, New York Lottery announced.

He purchased the lucky ticket in Locust Valley, at the Citgo located at 320 Forest Avenue, for the drawing held on Tuesday, March 26.

Kahn received a lump sum payout totaling $651,000 after paying taxes.

The Mega Millions game generated more than $492 million in sales during fiscal year 2022-2023, according to lottery officials.

Of that, school districts in Nassau County received over $239 million in Lottery Aid to Education funds.

Players can check their ticket status on the New York Lottery website.

