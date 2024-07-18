A new Brazilian steakhouse on Long Island is earning high praise just months into business.

AG Steakhouse – located in Westbury at 1177 Corporate Drive – held its soft opening in May 2024, promising “an edgy twist” on the traditional Brazilian churracso (barbecue) experience.

Diners who opt for the AG Rodizio, Portuguese for “rotation,” can simply flip their tokens to green and watch as their table is regaled with an endless stream of freshly cooked meats, including lamb chop, ribeye steak, pork ribs, and chicken legs, all sliced tableside.

The meal also includes an unlimited offering of fresh greens, charcuterie, seasonal salads, and hot sides like mashed potatoes and fried bananas.

If you still have room, desserts like papaya cream, chocolate mousse cake, and tres leches cake await.

AG Steakhouse has already garnered an impressive 4.9 out of 5 star review on Yelp, where one satisfied diner described the eatery as an “absolute gem.”

“What an unexpected treat to dine at AG Steak last evening, this true Brazilian steakhouse did not disappoint,” James F., of Queens, wrote on Yelp.

“Death by meat!” Brian K., of Toms River, New Jersey, quipped. “I have been to a few Brazilian steak houses across the country and this was hands down one of the best. The food was only surpassed by the service.”

AG Steakhouse is open daily. Find out more on its website.

