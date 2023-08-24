'Murderous Rage': Levittown Man Gets Decades In Prison For Killing Wife, Shooting Her Brother

Nassau County resident Thomas DiNapoli of Levittown, age 70, was sentenced on Thursday, Aug. 24 to 50 years to life in prison for the 2020 murder of his 61-year-old wife, Cheryl DiNapoli, and the attempted killing of his brother-in-law at his Cord Lane home, the Nassau County District Attorney's Office announced.

DiNapoli was convicted of the murder on Monday, June 26 after only an hour of jury deliberation.

According to the DA's Office, on the evening of Aug. 13, 2020, DiNapoli and his wife had been arguing in the bedroom of their home when he shot her in the eye and neck with a 9mm rifle.

Cheryl DiNapoli's younger brother then came into the bedroom and struggled with Thomas DiNapoli for the gun, eventually managing to take it from him.

However, DiNapoli then went downstairs to a safe in his garage and grabbed a shotgun, which he used to shoot his brother-in-law in the right arm from behind a door.

The two men then entered into a physical fight which continued into the front lawn of the house, where DiNapoli's brother-in-law was finally able to take the shotgun away from him.

It was at this point, around 11:50 p.m. when officers from the Nassau County Police Department arrested DiNapoli.

Cheryl DiNapoli was later pronounced dead at the scene, while DiNapoli's brother-in-law was taken to the hospital to recover from his wounds.

DiNapoli was convicted of second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, and first-degree assault.

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly commented on the brutality of the murder.

"Cheryl’s life was tragically cut short because of her husband’s murderous rage, and while no amount of prison time can ease the pain of the many family members and friends who loved her dearly, we hope that today’s lengthy sentence brings them some measure of comfort," Donnelly said.

