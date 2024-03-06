Murderer Stopped At Green Acres Mall For Supplies Before Dismembering Body: Usao

Cory Martin, age 36 of Queens, faced his conviction for the murder of then-26-year-old Brandy Odom, the United States Attorney’s Office announced on Monday, March 4.

Martin lived with and operated as a pimp for both Odom and another co-conspirator at the time of the crime. Throughout 2017, Martin and his accomplice fraudulently took out two life insurance policies in her name.

Prior to Odom’s murder, she and Martin watched the true-crime show “The First 48,” after which they would discuss the police tactics and how to avoid getting caught by authorities. At trial, it also came out that Martin watched “Dexter” in order to prepare for killing Odom.

In April 2018, Martin strangled Odom in her bedroom.

After the killing, Martin and his accomplice traveled to the Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream to buy a vacuum and cleaning supplies to tidy up the murder scene.

He later dismembered Odom’s corpse in the bathtub with an electric saw, according to trial testimony. Martin had covered the entire bathroom in heavy-duty black garbage bags. The duo disposed of her body parts in Brooklyn’s Canarsie Park.

Once her body was dumped, Martin and his accomplice made several unsuccessful attempts to claim benefits under Odom’s life insurance policies.

“It is fitting that Martin faces a mandatory sentence to spend the rest of his life in prison for this ghastly, cold-blooded crime that was motivated by greed and executed after extensive planning,” stated United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon Peace.

Martin was convicted of the following charges after a two-week trial:

Murder-for-hire;

Murder-for-hire conspiracy;

Wire fraud conspiracy;

Aggravated identity theft; and

Fraudulent use of identification.

He faces a sentence of mandatory life imprisonment.

