MTA Driver Kills Passenger In Drunken Hempstead Crash, DA Says

Donnell Hill, age 51 of Hempstead, pleaded not guilty during his indictment on Tuesday, Aug. 29 to the seven felony charges against him regarding an October 2022 fatal car crash, the Nassau County District Attorney announced.

The crash happened in Hempstead on Oct. 29, 2022, at approximately 10:35 p.m.

Hill, who was working as an MTA bus driver at the time of the incident, is said to have been driving his 2018 Dodge Charger eastbound on Jerusalem Avenue with four additional passengers in his car.

According to the DA’s Office, Hill barreled toward the intersection of Ingraham Boulevard and was intoxicated when he lost control of the vehicle, crossed lanes, and crashed into a tree.

The rear passenger, 26-year-old Xavier Parris, was ejected from the car, suffering serious injuries and eventually being pronounced dead at NYU Langone Hospital Long Island at 2:11 a.m.

Two other passengers were treated for injuries at Nassau University Medical Center.

One of the three people injured was Hill’s then-13-year-old son.

Right before the crash, the DA claims that Hill did at least two donuts with his car in the roadway.

In a statement, DA Anne T. Donnelly said that Hill's "actions that evening showed a complete disregard for everyone on the roadway."

He pleaded not guilty to the following charges:

Aggravated vehicular homicide (a felony);

Manslaughter (a felony);

Second-degree assault, two counts (a felony);

Vehicular manslaughter (a felony);

First-degree vehicular assault (a felony);

Second-degree vehicular assault (a felony);

Aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child (a felony);

Third-degree assault;

Endangering the welfare of a child;

Reckless endangerment;

Driving while intoxicated; and

Reckless driving.

He is due back in court on Wednesday, Sept. 20. If convicted of the top charges, Hill faces a maximum of eight-and-a-third to 25 years in prison.

