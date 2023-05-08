Fair 76°

Missing Teen: 16-Year-Old Last Seen In Valley Stream, Police Say

Police are asking for the community’s assistance in locating a teenager who was last seen at school.

Rodney Ferguson, age 16, was last seen at a Valley Stream school on Friday, May 5, police announced.
Sophie Grieser
Rodney Ferguson, age 16, was reported missing on Friday, May 5, police said. He was last seen that day at around 1:45 p.m. at the Martin de Porres School in Valley Stream.

Ferguson is described as a Black male standing at five-foot-seven, weighing 169 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a black jacket, gray hoodie sweatshirt, ripped black jeans, and a black cap when he was last seen.

Police say Ferguson may be headed to Harlem, New York City, or Ozone Park.

Anyone who may have information regarding Ferguson’s whereabouts is urged to call Nassau County Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or 911.

All calls will remain anonymous. 

