Massive Estate With Award-Winning Garden For Sale In Old Westbury

Also known as "Erchless,” 75 Post Road in Old Westbury features 26 bedrooms, a pool, tennis courts, greenhouses, staff housing, a dairy barn, a chicken barn, and more.

It’s currently on the market for a cool $23 million.

Most importantly, however, Erchless features a one-of-a-kind garden, which has won numerous awards, including Best in Show at the 2010 Annual Convention of the American Rhododendron Society.

The estate was owned by the Phipps family, who were steel magnates. Howard Phipps Sr. was an avid horticulturist and plant collector and had 1,000 bare-root rhododendron plants shipped to New York yearly.

In the 1980s, Erchless was turned into the arboretum it is today, with flower breeding work continuing and over 10,000 rhododendrons grown at the estate from seed.

Besides the garden, the home has a total of 15 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and over 4 million square feet.

