Man In Critical Condition After Vehicles Collide In Massapequa

Two are injured, with one in critical condition, when two vehicles collided in a Long Island intersection, authorities said.

Two vehicles collided in a crash that injured two on the evening of Thursday, June 22, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view & Pexels via cottonbro
Sophie Grieser
The incident occurred on Thursday, June 22 on Merrick Road near the intersection of Joludow Drive in Massapequa, according to Nassau County Police.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., a 74-year-old man driving westbound in a 2019 white Genesis sedan crashed into a 2015 blue Honda Pilot traveling east.

The driver of the Genesis suffered serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition as of publication

The driver of the Honda, a 56-year-old man, suffered minor injuries to his wrist and was transported to a hospital as well.

Both vehicles were towed for safety checks.

The investigation remains ongoing, officials reported. 

