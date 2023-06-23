Man In Critical Condition After Vehicles Collide In Massapequa

The incident occurred on Thursday, June 22 on Merrick Road near the intersection of Joludow Drive in Massapequa, according to Nassau County Police.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., a 74-year-old man driving westbound in a 2019 white Genesis sedan crashed into a 2015 blue Honda Pilot traveling east.

The driver of the Genesis suffered serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition as of publication

The driver of the Honda, a 56-year-old man, suffered minor injuries to his wrist and was transported to a hospital as well.

Both vehicles were towed for safety checks.

The investigation remains ongoing, officials reported.

