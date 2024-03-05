Man Admits Driving Drunk, Killing Trio Leaving Party In New Hyde Park

Twenty-three-year-old Dante Lennon of Freeport entered his plea on Tuesday, March 5 for the May 2022 crash, the Nassau County District Attorney announced.

According to his plea, Lennon was driving his Mercedes Benz drunk on the night of May 21, 2022, speeding down Jericho Turnpike at nearly twice the 35-mile-per-hour speed limit.

Earlier Report: IDs Released For Three Women Killed In Crash In New Hyde Park

He was driving eastbound near The Inn event center in New Hyde Park when he t-boned a Lincoln Town Car before rear-ending a Ram pickup truck.

The DA’s Office said the force of the impact killed three women sitting in the Lincoln:

Marlene Luu, age 66, of Woodside, Queens;

Hoa Ho, age 68, of Woodside, Queens; and

Tu Nguyen, age 41, of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina.

Three men in the same car, ages 42, 67, and 72, were also injured in the crash.

All six victims were related and had been heading home following a sweet 16 birthday party.

Lennon was arrested at the scene.

“A sweet sixteen party should be a cherished memory for [a] family, but because of this defendant’s reckless and callous disregard for other motorists, it will instead be remembered as an unbelievable tragedy,” said DA Anne T. Donnelly.

Lennon was charged with the following:

Aggravated vehicular homicide;

Second-degree manslaughter, three counts;

Second- and third-degree assault, three counts of each; and

Driving while intoxicated.

He is due back in court on Wednesday, June 5, where he is expected to receive a sentence of six to 18 years in prison.

