Man Accused Of Hate Crime After Stealing Pro-Israel Flag, Punching Hewlitt Homeowner: Police

The incident occurred on Sunday, Feb. 4 in Hewlett, according to Nassau County Police.

Just after 1 p.m. that day, a man who lives on Steven Drive reported seeing 26-year-old Bechir Lehbeib walk onto his property and tear down a flag and banner that he had displaying outside his home.

The man, who was not named by police, confronted Lehbeib about the flag — which was described as a combination of the US flag and the Israeli flag and read, “In This Home We Stand With Israel” — and a physical fight broke out.

Lehbeib, who police said is a North African asylum seeker currently living at a shelter on Staten Island, allegedly punched the homeowner in the face.

When the victim grabbed back the flag, police said Lehbeib tore it out of his hands, jumping and stomping on it while stating his dislike for Jewish people.

He fled, and the homeowner called 911.

Lehbeib was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault;

Robbery; and

Criminal mischief.

He pleaded not guilty to the hate crime charges at his arraignment and is next due in court on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

