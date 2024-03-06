Man Who Stole Pro-Israel Flags In Hewlett Arraigned For Hate Crimes: DA

Bechir Lehbeib, age 26 of Jamaica, Queens, was indicted by a jury on Wednesday, March 6, the Nassau County District Attorney announced.

On Sunday, February 4, Lehbeib allegedly walked up to a Hewlett home just after 1 p.m.

The Steven Drive house was displaying two flags — one of which depicted a blend of the American and Israeli flags and one of which read, “In this home, we stand with Israel” — which Lehbeib reportedly took down.

According to the DA’s Office, the homeowner saw Lehbeib walking away with the flags on his Ring camera app, he confronted the man.

The confrontation turned physical when Lehbeib reportedly punched the homeowner in the face and took him to the ground. He also headbutted the victim and trampled the flags before fleeing the scene.

Lehbeib was arrested a short time after the incident.

“Hate crimes have no place in Nassau County,” said DA Anne T. Donnelly.

“As alleged in this indictment, a Hewlett homeowner was beaten and robbed in an unprovoked antisemitic attack – simply because he flew two flags from his home that showed his family’s support of Israel. Crimes committed because of our religion, our skin color, or who we love, will be vigorously prosecuted by my office’s Hate Crimes Unit.”

Lehbeib was indicted on the following charges:

Robbery as a hate crime;

Robbery;

Assault as a hate crime;

Assault;

Petit larceny as a hate crime;

Petit larceny;

Criminal mischief as a hate crime; and

Criminal mischief.

He pleaded not guilty and is due back in court for sentencing on Monday, April 1, where, if convicted of the top charge, he faces up to 25 years in prison.

