29-Year-Old Nabbed For Selling Drugs In Elmont After Overdose Investigation: Police

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, 29-year-old Steven M. Ayala was arrested for allegedly possessing and selling drugs, according to Nassau County Police.

The Elmont resident’s arrest came during an investigation into an unrelated fatal overdose.

Ayala was allegedly in possession of and sold substances that police believe to be heroin, cocaine, and crack cocaine.

He was arrested outside of the Belmont Deli and Grill, located at 139 Hempstead Turnpike, without incident.

Ayala is charged with:

Criminal sale of a controlled substance

Criminal possession of a controlled substance

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and is scheduled to appear again at First District Court on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

