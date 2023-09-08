Fog 77°

29-Year-Old Nabbed For Selling Drugs In Elmont After Overdose Investigation: Police

A Long Island man was arrested after an unrelated investigation led police to discover that he was selling heroin and more, police said.

Steven M. Ayala, age 29, was arrested in Elmont on Wednesday, Sept. 6 for allegedly possessing and selling multiple drugs, police said.
Sophie Grieser
On Wednesday, Sept. 6, 29-year-old Steven M. Ayala was arrested for allegedly possessing and selling drugs, according to Nassau County Police.

The Elmont resident’s arrest came during an investigation into an unrelated fatal overdose.

Ayala was allegedly in possession of and sold substances that police believe to be heroin, cocaine, and crack cocaine.

He was arrested outside of the Belmont Deli and Grill, located at 139 Hempstead Turnpike, without incident.

Ayala is charged with:

  • Criminal sale of a controlled substance
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and is scheduled to appear again at First District Court on Tuesday, Sept. 12.  

